SIOUX CITY -- A 34-year-old man died from injuries sustained when his truck reportedly struck the side of a train at Singing Hills Blvd. and Lewis Blvd., at approximately 11:03 p.m. Tuesday night.
Investigators say the driver was eastbound in the westbound lanes on Singing Hills, approaching Lewis Blvd. in a 2006 Ford Ranger. There was a northbound Union Pacific train that was crossing at the same time. The Ford struck the side of the one of locomotives.
The driver was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
No further information is being released at this time but the incident remains under investigation.