SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A man who was killed in a shootout with South Sioux City police Saturday was wanted in Missouri on an outstanding arrest warrant for violating terms of his probation for a drive-by shooting conviction.
An arrest warrant for Luis Quinones Rosa had been issued in a separate Missouri county for failing to show up in court to answer to traffic violations.
Quinones Rosa, 25, of South Sioux City, was killed early Saturday after exchanging gunfire with Officer Brian Van Berkum. An officer for nearly 19 years, Van Berkum was struck by two shots and underwent surgery Saturday. He was in stable condition and doing well Monday, Dakota County Attorney Kim Waston said in an email.
A search of Missouri court records showed that Quinones Rosa pleaded guilty in October 2016 in Buchanan County, Missouri, to unlawful use of a weapon. In July 2016, he drove by a St. Joseph, Missouri, residence and fired multiple shots from a handgun into a parked Chevrolet Suburban parked in front of a house, which also was struck by several rounds. Both the vehicle and house were unoccupied. Approximately 40 shell casings from 9mm, .40-caliber and .357 weapons were found at the scene. Quinones Rosa was arrested four days later, and police found a handgun under the seat of the car he was driving.
Quinones Rosa received a suspended sentence and was placed on probation for four years. An arrest warrant was issued two months later after he did not meet with probation officers. Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday said Quinones Rosa's probation was suspended at that time. Among the terms of his probation were that he not frequent establishments where alcohol is sold and he was not to buy, own or possess firearms.
An arrest warrant was issued in Atchison County, Missouri, in January 2018 after Quinones Rosa did not appear for an arraignment. He had been charged in December 2017 in Rock Port, Missouri, with speeding, driving with a revoked/suspended license and operating without maintaining financial responsibility.
Holliday said Monday that he had received a death notice for Quinones Rosa because of his outstanding warrant.
Quinones Rosa died at a Sioux City hospital from extensive blood loss, Watson said in an email releasing new details of the shooting.
His fiancee told the Journal Saturday that Quinones Rosa, whom she said was a native of Puerto Rico who moved to the U.S. mainland in 2012 and most recently worked as a deliveryman at a local furniture store, died before he arrived at the hospital.
According to Watson, a witness contacted Van Berkum early Saturday, reporting a man in possession of a gun inside of Los Amigos, a bar and liquor store at 1313 Dakota Ave. Van Berkum radioed dispatch at approximately 2:08 a.m. and requested additional officers to assist him.
Van Berkum found the man, later identified as Quinones Rosa, who matched the witness' description. According to Watson, Van Berkum confronted Rosa, who displayed a gun and opened fire. Rosa shot Van Berkum twice, once in the leg and once in the abdomen. Van Berkum returned fire, striking Rosa once in the leg, severing his femoral artery.
When other officers arrived on the scene, they located an unresponsive Rosa in a nearby vehicle with a .357 Magnum handgun in his possession, Watson said.
Under Nebraska law, a grand jury must be impaneled within 30 days after someone is shot while being apprehended or in police custody to review evidence and determine if law enforcement officers acted appropriately.
Journal reporter Earl Horlyk contributed to this report.