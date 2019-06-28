SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A man suspected of shoplifting is in custody after leading authorities on a chase into rural Dakota County on Thursday.
Ayonnie Duncan, formerly of Omaha, was arrested on charges of flight to avoid arrest, theft by shoplifting, third-degree assault, theft by receiving stolen property, driving while revoked and willful reckless driving.
According to a South Sioux City Police news release, officers at about 2:05 p.m. were called to Wal-Mart, 1601 Cornhusker Drive, where store workers had tried to detain a male suspected of shoplifting before he fled in a vehicle and nearly hit another vehicle.
The vehicle was located and failed to stop for officers in the area of West 25th Street and U.S. Highway 77. A pursuit ensued on U.S. Highway 20 west into the Jackson area. South Sioux City police and Dakota County Sheriff's deputies located the empty car west of Willis. Duncan was found west of Willis at about 5:57 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.
Investigators learned that the vehicle involved in the chase had been reported as stolen in Sioux Falls.