Man leads Sioux City police on chase in stolen car
Ricardo Vital mugshot

Vital

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody after leading police officers on a pursuit through the city's north side early Thursday in a stolen vehicle.

Ricardo Vital, 29, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-degree theft, operating while intoxicated, eluding, reckless driving, driving while license barred and speeding. He also had a felony warrant for a parole violation.

According to a police news release, officers made contact with Vital at 1:52 a.m., when they tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Sioux City on Dec. 25. The driver led police on a pursuit before losing control and disabling the vehicle while attempting to turn. Vital was arrested as he got out of the vehicle.

