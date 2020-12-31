Man leads Sioux City police on chase in stolen car

Ricardo Vital, 29, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-degree theft, operating while intoxicated, eluding, reckless driving, driving while license barred and speeding. He also had a felony warrant for a parole violation.

According to a police news release, officers made contact with Vital at 1:52 a.m., when they tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Sioux City on Dec. 25. The driver led police on a pursuit before losing control and disabling the vehicle while attempting to turn. Vital was arrested as he got out of the vehicle.