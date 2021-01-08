Man linked to fatal Sioux City shooting sentenced to 25 years

Investigators found packaged meth and marijuana, digital scales and approximately $130,000 in cash inside the home. They also found six handguns. Two of them had been stolen, one of them among 79 guns stolen in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2007.

Because of two past convictions for selling drugs, Martinez-Rubio was termed a career offender, which enhanced his prison sentence. Prior to his initial 1998 arrest, he had lawful permanent resident status. He was deported to Mexico after serving five years in prison, then deported again after a 2007 conviction in which he served three years in prison.

"There are individuals who simply don't learn from their mistakes. That undoubtedly happened in this case," Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand said before announcing the prison sentence.

There is no parole in the federal prison system, and, given his age, it's possible Martinez-Rubio could spend the rest of his life in prison. If he completes his sentence, he would again be subject to deportation.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm were dismissed.

