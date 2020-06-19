Man linked to Sioux City shooting pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man linked to a 2018 fatal shooting pleaded guilty Friday to federal drug and firearms charges.
Liborio Martinez-Rubio, 62, entered his pleas in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. Because he is not a United States citizen, he will be subject to deportation after completing his prison sentence.
As part of a plea agreement, charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm will be dismissed.
Martinez-Rubio was arrested Jan. 11, 2018, hours after Javier Cheron, 26, of Sioux City, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and died.
Police determined the shooting likely occurred at a residence at 1609 Jones St., where investigators found six handguns. Martinez-Rubio admitted on Friday that they were in his possession. Investigators discovered that two of the guns were stolen and one of them had been among 79 guns stolen in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2007.
In addition to the weapons found at the Jones Street home, police found packaged methamphetamine and marijuana, digital scales and approximately $130,000 in cash.
Martinez-Rubio initially faced drug and weapons charges in Woodbury County District Court, but they were dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.
