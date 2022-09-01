Man pleads guilty of bringing 7 pounds of meth to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man has pleaded guilty of bringing 7 pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux City to be resold by another man.

Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.

Contreras-Sebastian and two others were busted by local drug task force agents in April after a confidential source seeking a deal on a federal drug charge tipped agents off to a local distribution network.

Through the source, agents arranged a purchase of meth at a Sioux City business and arrested Contreras-Sebastian, who had received the drugs from a Mexican contact in Arkansas and driven them to Sioux City.

Also arrested were Jose Duenas-Topete, who is suspected of receiving four shipments of meth totaling 21 pounds for resale in Sioux City and Plymouth County, and Jose Montes-Topete. Both face drug possession and distribution charges and are scheduled to stand trial in federal court in November.