SIOUX CITY -- A Sheldon, Iowa, man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday of the 2021 armed robbery of a Sheldon bank.

Leon Sutton pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of bank robbery. According to terms of a plea agreement, lawyers will recommend Sutton receive an eight-year prison sentence. A sentencing date has not been set.

Sutton entered Iowa State Bank on June 3, 2021, brandished a handgun at two bank tellers and demanded they fill a bag with cash. The tellers put $17,379 in the bag, and Sutton left.

Sheldon police officers and FBI agents later executed a search warrant at Sutton's home and found a glove consistent with the gloves worn by the robber.

Sutton will be ordered to repay the bank as a condition of his sentence. A charge of using a firearm during a crime of violence will be dismissed after sentencing.