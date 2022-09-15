 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads guilty of setting fire inside Sioux City store

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of setting a fire inside a Sioux City convenience store.

Orlando Castro, 64, entered a written plea Sept. 7 in Woodbury County District Court to reduced charges of second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, which were reduced as part of a plea agreement from first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 14. He will be sentenced to 15 days in jail and receive credit for 15 days already served for criminal mischief. A judge will decide his sentence on the arson charge.

Orlando Castro mug

Castro

Castro entered Sam's Mini Mart, 923 W. Seventh St., on June 22, went to shelves stocked with flammable automotive products, ignited an object he was holding and tossed it on top of the shelf before leaving.

A past employee at the store, Castro was located at his home less than two blocks from the store. A cigarette lighter was found in his pocket when he was arrested.

During an interview with police, Castro said the store owner had falsely accused him of theft and dishonesty, court documents said.

