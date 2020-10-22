Man pleads guilty to charges from Sergeant Bluff shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug dispute that ended with gunfire at a Sergeant Bluff house.
Raymond Nieman, 39, of Sioux City entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit arson. A sentencing date will be set later.
Nieman is the last of five people to plead guilty to the Aug. 7, 2019, incident in which they were charged with driving to a Sergeant Bluff home armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.
Authorities believe the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 methamphetamine purchase. No one was injured.
Erwin Scott, 24, and Kelly Davis, 33, both of Sioux City, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges as Nieman. Scott was sentenced to 11 years in prison, Davis to 15 years.
Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 21, of Sioux City, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to commit arson and possession of a firearm by a felon, drug user or domestic abuser.
Jennifer Crook, 36, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to her role in the incident.
