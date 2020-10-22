Man pleads guilty to charges from Sergeant Bluff shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug dispute that ended with gunfire at a Sergeant Bluff house.

Raymond Nieman, 39, of Sioux City entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit arson. A sentencing date will be set later.

Nieman is the last of five people to plead guilty to the Aug. 7, 2019, incident in which they were charged with driving to a Sergeant Bluff home armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.

Authorities believe the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 methamphetamine purchase. No one was injured.