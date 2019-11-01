PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Northwest Iowa man who was charged with kidnapping has pleaded guilty to domestic abuse.
Justin Banta, 38, who has both Archer and Larrabee addresses in court documents, entered his written plea Thursday in O'Brien County District Court to domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor.
As part of a plea agreement, the charge was reduced from felony third-degree kidnapping.
According to court documents, Banta will be sentenced to 40 days in jail, fined $315 and placed on probation for two years. An additional 140 days in jail will be suspended. Sentencing was set for Dec. 12.
According to court documents, Banta forced a woman into his car on May 3 in Hartley, Iowa, and refused to let her get out before driving away and physically assaulting her in the car. O'Brien County authorities said an Iowa State Trooper later located the suspect vehicle on U.S. Highway 59 south of Calumet. The woman was recovered and Banta was taken into custody.