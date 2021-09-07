Man pleads guilty to driving vehicle used in South Sioux City shooting

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to driving a Jeep involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this year.

Miguel Ceron, 25, entered his plea Friday in Dakota County District Court to one count of aiding and abetting.

According to terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend he receive a three-year prison sentence, to begin after he completes a 13-15-month sentence he received in April for driving a car involved in another drive-by shooting in September 2020. Sentencing was set for Oct. 5.

Two counts of conspiracy were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Ceron admitted to driving the Jeep during a March 9 shooting in which a passenger, Jose Hamman, is charged with firing at another vehicle in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue. No one was injured.

Hamman, 21, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to charges from that incident and two other drive-by shootings.

Ceron also is awaiting arraignment in federal court on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was indicted in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

