Man pleads guilty to receiving meth shipments in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man suspected of selling large quantities of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has pleaded guilty of selling the illegal drug.

Jose Duenas-Topete entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He also is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 for illegally re-entering the United States.

According to court documents, authorities became aware of Duenas-Topete when a confidential source seeking a deal on a pending federal drug charge tipped agents off to a local distribution network.

Through the source, agents arranged a purchase of meth in Sioux City on April 2 and arrested Duenas-Topete and two others after the drug transaction. He was suspected of receiving four shipments of meth totaling 21 pounds for resale in Sioux City and Plymouth County.

Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian, who drove 7 pounds of meth to Sioux City previously pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance. He awaits sentencing.

Jose Montes-Topete, who was driving Duenas-Topete during the drug transaction, faces drug possession and distribution charges and is scheduled to stand trial in November.

Duenas-Topete was deported from the United States in 2018 as a result of a Sioux County drug conviction.