Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in Lake Park homicide, will testify against his co-defendant.

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A man charged with murder in a Lake Park, Iowa, homicide pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge and has agreed to testify against his co-defendant.

Justice Berntson, 24, appeared in Dickinson County District Court and pleaded guilty to attempted murder, a charge reduced from first-degree murder. Charges of second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit second-degree theft will be dismissed.

Had be gone to trial and been found guilty of first-degree murder, Berntson would have faced a sentence of life in prison without parole. Instead, he agreed to a 25-year prison sentence for attempted murder and must serve at least 17.5 years before he's eligible for parole.

District Judge Shayne Mayer accepted Berntson's plea and ordered sentencing to be set after co-defendant Allison Decker's case is resolved.

Decker, 26, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit second-degree theft. According to his plea agreement, Berntson will testify at her trial, scheduled for May 17. Berntson will remain in custody.

Berntson and Decker were arrested and charged in July in connection with the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman, whose body was found Dec. 22 at her home at 104 Maple Ave. in Lake Park. According to court documents, Bastman was killed at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Authorities have declined to comment on the cause of death.

Investigators determined Bastman's rental car was missing from her home, and four days later, police spotted Berntson driving it in Sioux City. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and Berntson, who gave an Elk Point, South Dakota, address at the time, was arrested after crashing the car.

Court documents say that Berntson and Decker, who said in court documents she lives in Sioux City, both were found in possession of property belonging to Bastman and her family. Witnesses and electronic communications records showed that both Berntson and Decker made statements that they were involved in Bastman's death.

