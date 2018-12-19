SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Moville, Iowa, bank.
Brendon Reed, 43, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of bank robbery. A sentencing date was not set.
Reed was charged in a federal indictment with using "force, violence and intimidation" to rob United Bank of Iowa of $13,821 on March 30. Authorities at that time said no weapons were used in the robbery and no bank employees were hurt.
Reed was arrested later in the day after he flipped a stolen BMW during a police pursuit near Salix, Iowa.
Reed pleaded guilty in April in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft for stealing the car and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.