SIOUX CITY -- A man with two prior convictions for selling methamphetamine has pleaded guilty a third time to selling the drug in Sioux City.
Julio Cesar Salais, 45, of Sioux City, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location. His previous convictions were in 1996 and 2002.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.
Salais admitted that from May 2018 through March he and others sold more than 1.5 kilograms of meth in the Sioux City area. On two occasions he sold meth to a person who was cooperating with law enforcement. Sales took place near Irving Elementary School, Sioux City Alternative School and Opportunities School at the Boys and Girls Home.