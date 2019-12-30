Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a Storm Lake home.

Ernesto Guerra Pascual, 30, entered his plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to lascivious acts with a child, a felony. He had previously entered written pleas of guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.

The assault charge was amended from third-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement, which calls for the dismissal of four other charges. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 10.

According to court documents, Guerra Pascual went to the girl's Storm Lake home several times in 2018 while no adults were present and touched and sexually assaulted her.

Guerra Pascual was arrested Jan. 3 after the Storm Lake Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor on Dec. 24, 2018.

