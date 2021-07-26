Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minors in Clay County

SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.

Hunter Gentry, 21, entered his plea July 19 in Clay County District Court to single counts of enticing a minor and lascivious acts with a child. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 30.

According to court documents, Gentry has entered a plea agreement and will be sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will receive an additional 10-year sentence related to a theft charge in an unrelated case for a total prison sentence of 30 years. Numerous charges, including kidnapping and sexual abuse, will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office began investigating Gentry in December after learning of allegations he had been providing vaping and nicotine products to children in exchange for illicit photos. He was arrested in February.

According to court documents, Gentry met with a 12-year-old in Dickens on Dec. 9 to give the child vaping products. He was accused of forcing the child into his minivan, driving to a remote location and sexually assaulting the child, who was released after the alleged assault.

Gentry also was charged with having sexual contact with a 13-year-old in Spencer in June 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.