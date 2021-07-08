Man pleads guilty to theft from North Sioux business

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A Dakota Dunes man has pleaded guilty to taking up to half a million dollars from a North Sioux City company.

Joshua McElroy, 34, entered his plea Tuesday in Union County Circuit Court to one count of grand theft. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

According to terms of a plea agreement, McElroy will be placed on probation, and prosecutors will recommend a suspended six-year prison sentence.

According to court documents, from May 1, 2017, through April 15, 2020, McElroy took or exercised unauthorized control over property belonging to Murphy Insulation Inc. and/or Murphy Mechanical Insulation Inc. and valued at more than $100,000 but less than or equal to $500,000.

The plea agreement shows that McElroy has deposited $30,000 into a trust account to be used toward paying restitution.

