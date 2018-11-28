Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to a theft from a payday loan business.

Derrick Henderson, 43, entered his plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft, which had been amended from second-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. Henderson also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Sentencing was set for Dec. 19.

According to court documents, Henderson entered Check Into Cash, 1760 Hamilton Blvd., at about 5:55 p.m. July 18, demanded money from the clerk and pressed a fake gun to her body. Henderson fled from the scene on a bicycle with $13,442.

Police arrested Henderson a few blocks away in possession of the stolen money.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court reporter

Load comments