SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man will serve at least five years in prison over a $3 city bus ride.
Danny Longwell, 65, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree robbery, which was reduced from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. The agreement calls for Longwell to receive a 10-year prison sentence, and he will be required to serve five years before he's eligible for parole.
Sentencing was scheduled for July 29 in Woodbury County District Court.
Longwell, listed in court documents as a transient living in Sioux City, boarded a Sioux City transit bus Nov. 28 in the 3400 block of Gordon Drive and pretended to put money in the payment bucket. After riding the bus to the Martin Luther King bus terminal downtown, he asked the driver for a transfer slip as he exited.
After the driver told him he hadn't paid, Longwell became upset and held a steak knife to the driver's face and demanded a transfer slip. The driver complied and gave him the slip. The unpaid bus fare totaled $3.60.