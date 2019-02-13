DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to forcing his wife and children into a vehicle at gunpoint and threatening to shoot them.
Jose Ibarra Cisneros, 41, entered his pleas Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to single counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree false imprisonment, third-offense domestic assault, child abuse and terroristic threats.
Sentencing was set for May 10. According to terms of a plea agreement filed earlier, prosecutors will be limited to ask for a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Twelve other charges will be dismissed.
Ibarra Cisneros was accused of forcing his family out of their South Sioux City home and into a vehicle at gunpoint on Aug. 26 and threatening to shoot his wife, children and himself. The vehicle later became stuck, and Ibarra Cisneros fled. His family got the vehicle unstuck and returned home.
Ibarra Cisneros was arrested later in the day after flipping a stolen all-terrain vehicle on Nebraska Highway 35 near Emerson while trying to flee from authorities. He was armed with a loaded handgun and a knife when arrested. A .22-caliber rifle was found on the ATV.