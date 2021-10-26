 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man pleads no contest to charges in Wakefield stabbing

  • 0

PONCA, Neb. -- A Wayne, Nebraska, man has pleaded no contest to charges in connection with the November stabbing of a Wakefield, Nebraska, man.

Javier Zavala, 37, entered his pleas Monday in Dixon County District Court to charges of first-degree assault and terroristic threats. District Judge Bryan Meismer found Zavala guilty of the charges and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 24.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend that Zavala receive no more than 10 years in prison. Charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, kidnapping and first-degree false imprisonment were dismissed.

How to protect your information from identity theft

Zavala was charged with stabbing Anacleto Perez-Ramirez, then 34, in the back and legs multiple times on Nov. 9 in the garage of a home in the 200 block of Highland Street in Wakefield.

According to court documents, Zavala went to Perez-Ramirez' home and accused him of kidnapping his wife, then punched and stabbed him before asking him to get in his pickup truck or he would continue to stab him.

People are also reading…

Zavala drove Perez-Ramirez to Wayne, where he let him go. Zavala was arrested four days later.

Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq 'October Revolution': Hundreds pay tribute to killed protesters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News