Man pleads no contest to charges in Wakefield stabbing

PONCA, Neb. -- A Wayne, Nebraska, man has pleaded no contest to charges in connection with the November stabbing of a Wakefield, Nebraska, man.

Javier Zavala, 37, entered his pleas Monday in Dixon County District Court to charges of first-degree assault and terroristic threats. District Judge Bryan Meismer found Zavala guilty of the charges and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 24.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend that Zavala receive no more than 10 years in prison. Charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, kidnapping and first-degree false imprisonment were dismissed.

Zavala was charged with stabbing Anacleto Perez-Ramirez, then 34, in the back and legs multiple times on Nov. 9 in the garage of a home in the 200 block of Highland Street in Wakefield.

According to court documents, Zavala went to Perez-Ramirez' home and accused him of kidnapping his wife, then punched and stabbed him before asking him to get in his pickup truck or he would continue to stab him.

Zavala drove Perez-Ramirez to Wayne, where he let him go. Zavala was arrested four days later.

