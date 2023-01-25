Man pleads not guilty of attempted murder in Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY — A man charged in connection with a stabbing in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder and other charges.

Francisco Tapia, 25, of Remsen, Iowa, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to willful injury and second-offense possession of a controlled substance in addition to attempted murder.

He is charged in the Jan. 14 stabbing of another man in the 2700 block of Floyd Boulevard.

According to court documents, Tapia shoved the victim to the ground and punched him in the head inside a laundry. After the victim got up and was walking away, Tapia followed him and stabbed him three times in the back, arm and leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police officers viewing a surveillance video of the incident identified Tapia as a suspect and found him three hours later inside a garage in the 1500 block of 23rd Street sleeping in vehicle that did not belong to him, armed with a knife and in possession of psychedelic mushrooms. During an interview with police, Tapia admitted to the stabbing, court documents said.