 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man pleads not guilty of attempted murder in Sioux City stabbing

  • 0

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

SIOUX CITY — A man charged in connection with a stabbing in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder and other charges.

Francisco Tapia, 25, of Remsen, Iowa, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to willful injury and second-offense possession of a controlled substance in addition to attempted murder.

He is charged in the Jan. 14 stabbing of another man in the 2700 block of Floyd Boulevard.

According to court documents, Tapia shoved the victim to the ground and punched him in the head inside a laundry. After the victim got up and was walking away, Tapia followed him and stabbed him three times in the back, arm and leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police officers viewing a surveillance video of the incident identified Tapia as a suspect and found him three hours later inside a garage in the 1500 block of 23rd Street sleeping in vehicle that did not belong to him, armed with a knife and in possession of psychedelic mushrooms. During an interview with police, Tapia admitted to the stabbing, court documents said.

People are also reading…

Francisco Tapia mug

Tapia

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan, China, Japan battle dangerous lows as record cold hits Asia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News