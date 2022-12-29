Man pleads not guilty of Morningside stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A Whiting, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing another man outside a Morningside convenience store.
Michael Carson, 36, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree burglary, willful injury and going armed with intent.
Carson is charged with stabbing a 53-year-old man at Sam's Mini Mart, 4218 Morningside Ave., on Dec. 12.
According to court documents, the man was getting into his vehicle at the store when another vehicle pulled in behind him and blocked him. Carson got out of the vehicle, walked up to the victim, who was sitting in the driver's seat, and began stabbing him in the right forearm.
Carson then got back in his vehicle and drove away. Police located it a short time later and arrested Carter.
People are also reading…
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.