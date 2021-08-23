Man pleads not guilty of murder in Lake Park homicide

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A man charged with killing a Lake Park, Iowa, woman has pleaded not guilty of murder.

Justice Berntson, 24, entered his written plea Monday in Dickinson County District Court to charges of first-degree murder, second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit second-degree theft. His trial was scheduled for Sept. 21.

An arraignment for his co-defendant, Allison Decker, was continued from Monday after her attorney withdrew from the case. District Judge Shayne Mayer rescheduled the arraignment for Sept. 7 and appointed Edward Bjornstad, of Spirit Lake, to represent Decker.

Decker, 26, who like Berntson is listed in court documents as having no permanent address, faces the same charges. Both remain in custody in the Dickinson County Jail on $1 million bonds.

They are accused of killing 25-year-old Angel Bastman, whose body was found Dec. 22 at her home at 104 Maple Ave. According to court documents, Bastman was killed at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Authorities have declined to comment on the cause of death.