Man pleads not guilty of pouring gas on couple, ransacking home

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to breaking into a Sioux City home, binding the couple who lived there and pouring gas on them before ransacking the house.

Richard Polak, 41, entered his written pleas Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, assault while participating in a felony, second-degree theft, credit card fraud and aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Polak and an accomplice, both wearing ski masks, entered the home in the 1600 block of George Street on Dec. 16 and struck the male resident in the head with a pipe, causing a large laceration. The two bound the man and woman with zip ties and poured gas on them, then ransacked the house, stealing the man's wallet.

Polak made more than $1,500 in withdrawals using the victim's debit card, court documents said.

The other person involved in the incident has not been arrested.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.