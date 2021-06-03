 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads not guilty of pouring gas on couple, ransacking home
0 comments

Man pleads not guilty of pouring gas on couple, ransacking home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to breaking into a Sioux City home, binding the couple who lived there and pouring gas on them before ransacking the house.

Richard Polak, 41, entered his written pleas Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, assault while participating in a felony, second-degree theft, credit card fraud and aggravated assault.

Richard Polak mugshot

Polak

According to court documents, Polak and an accomplice, both wearing ski masks, entered the home in the 1600 block of George Street on Dec. 16 and struck the male resident in the head with a pipe, causing a large laceration. The two bound the man and woman with zip ties and poured gas on them, then ransacked the house, stealing the man's wallet.

Polak made more than $1,500 in withdrawals using the victim's debit card, court documents said.

The other person involved in the incident has not been arrested.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News