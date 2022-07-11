 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads not guilty of setting fire in Sioux City store

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of setting a fire inside a Sioux City convenience store has pleaded not guilty.

Orlando Castro, 63, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

Orlando Castro mug

Castro

According to court documents, Castro entered Sam's Mini Mart, 923 West Seventh St., on June 22, went to shelves stocked with flammable automotive products, ignited an object he was holding and tossed it on top of the shelf before leaving.

The store owner recognized Castro, who he has known for the past three decades and employed for the past three to four months, court documents said. Police located Castro at his home less than two blocks from the store. A cigarette lighter was found in his pocket when he was arrested.

During an interview with police, Castro said the store owner had falsely accused him of theft and dishonesty, court documents said.

