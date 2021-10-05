Man pleads not guilty of setting Sioux City nightclub fire

SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of setting a fire that damaged a Sioux City nightclub has pleaded not guilty.

Valon Jackson, 36, of Sioux City, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Esquire Club, also known as the After Set, 414 W. Seventh St., at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 22, and investigators determined arson was the case of the fire, which caused more than $50,000 in damage.

According to court documents, Jackson and an unidentified male were seen on surveillance video entering the club. During an interview with police, Jackson admitted to lighting three bottles of fuel stuffed with rags at points inside the building he thought would do the most damage.

Police have said Jackson's motive for the crime appeared to be animosity toward the club. Police have not announced any other arrests in the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.