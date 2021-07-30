Man pleads not guilty of shooting at Mavericks

Rudy Johnson, 26, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, reckless use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, Kruckenberg and her friends began arguing with another woman and her friends, and they went outside to fight. During the fight between Kruckenberg's friend and a woman who was Johnson's girlfriend, Johnson fired eight shots into the group of people watching. Kruckenberg was struck six or seven times, including her jaw, shoulder, pelvis and both arms. Johnson then grabbed his girlfriend and they fled.