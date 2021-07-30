 Skip to main content
Man pleads not guilty of shooting at Mavericks
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with shooting a woman outside a Sioux City gentleman's club has pleaded not guilty.

Rudy Johnson, 26, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, reckless use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Rudy Johnson mugshot

Johnson

He is accused of shooting Krista Kruckenberg, 28, of Sioux Falls, outside Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, 416 Cunningham Drive, on Dec. 20.

According to court documents, Kruckenberg and her friends began arguing with another woman and her friends, and they went outside to fight. During the fight between Kruckenberg's friend and a woman who was Johnson's girlfriend, Johnson fired eight shots into the group of people watching. Kruckenberg was struck six or seven times, including her jaw, shoulder, pelvis and both arms. Johnson then grabbed his girlfriend and they fled.

Johnson was arrested July 16 in Indiana.

