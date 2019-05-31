SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager has pleaded not guilty to committing a string of armed convenience store robberies.
Troy Armell, 18, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to four counts of second-degree robbery and one count of commission of a specified unlawful activity.
Armell is accused of robbing Casey's General Store, 4301 Stone Ave., on Nov. 6; Central Mart, 2501 Floyd Blvd., on Nov. 24; the Casey's store a second time on Nov. 29; and White Oak Station, 2626 Court St., on Jan. 23. All the robberies were committed by a person armed with an assault-style rifle, according to court documents.
A total of approximately $1,500, several packs of cigarettes, bottles of alcohol were stolen in the robberies.
Armell was arrested May 22 after police said they received a tip from a woman identifying herself as Armell's on-again, off-again girlfriend, who told investigators that Armell told her he committed the robberies while high on drugs. Police used information gleaned from Armell's Facebook page to build the case against him.