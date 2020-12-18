Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder for Wakefield stabbing

PONCA, Neb. -- A Wayne, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges related to the November stabbing of a Wakefield, Nebraska, man.

Javier Zavala, 36, entered his plea Monday in Dixon County District Court to charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree assault, kidnapping, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats.

He is accused of stabbing Anacleto Perez-Ramirez, 34, in the back and legs multiple times on Nov. 9 in the garage of a home in the 200 block of Highland Street in Wakefield.

According to court documents, Perez-Ramirez told investigators that Zavala came to the home and accused him of kidnapping his wife. After telling Zavala he did not know his wife, Perez-Ramirez said, Zavala punched him, knocking him to the ground. Before he could get up, Zavala began stabbing him. Zavala stopped stabbing him and asked him to get in his pickup truck or he would continue to stab him.