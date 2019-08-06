SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to entering an apartment and attempting to sexually assault the female occupant.
Ulises Alvarado, 52, entered is plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and first-degree burglary.
According to court documents, Alvarado entered an apartment in the 1800 block of Nebraska Street at 11:39 p.m. July 21 and entered the bedroom. The woman who lived there told officers that she woke up to find Alvarado, who is an ex-boyfriend, sitting at the foot of her bed pleading with her to love him.
The woman told police that after she told Alvarado to leave, he grabbed her by the ankles, pulled her off the bed, hit her in the face, held his arm over her throat and mouth and told her "you're going to die tonight." The woman said Alvarado then tried to rip her underwear off, court documents said.