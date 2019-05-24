SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to leading police on a high-speed chase into downtown Sioux City.
Tirell Wabasha, 37, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree theft, eluding and operating while intoxicated.
According to court documents, Wabasha sped away from South Sioux City officers who observed him driving a car that was displaying Iowa license plates belonging to another vehicle on May 11.
Officers in Sioux City took over the chase, which reached speeds of 90 mph over the Gordon Drive viaduct. The chase weaved through traffic until Wabasha ran a stop light at Gordon Drive and Virginia Street and crashed, court documents said. After the crash, authorities discovered the car Wabasha was driving had been reported stolen in March 2018 in Sioux City.
After he was taken into custody, Wabasha admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the night and during the police chase, court documents said.