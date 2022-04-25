Man pleads not guilty to charges from Sioux City shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges connected to shots being fired in his neighborhood.

Capri Rogers, 33, entered his written plea in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Rogers was arrested April 3, a day after police received calls about shots being fired in the 1800 block of Jackson Street.

Police at the scene found a car with a window shot out, a bullet hole in the hood and bullet holes in a garage. Witnesses directed officers to Rogers' home, and after he consented to a search, police found a .22-caliber revolver and a shotgun in his bedroom. Police also found 140 spent shell casings in the house and evidence of shots fired at walls, windows, televisions and siding.

Because of previous felony convictions, Rogers was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Prosecutors earlier this month dropped charges of first-degree kidnapping, domestic abuse assault and other gun charges against Rogers while an investigation in the case continues.

While officers searched Rogers' home, a woman identified as his girlfriend told police Rogers had strangled her to the point of blacking out three times in recent weeks and that he had fired a handgun into a mattress next to her head. The woman, who had numerous injuries, required cranial surgery after an April 1 assault in which she said Rogers kicked and punched her and wouldn't let her leave the house to seek medical attention.

