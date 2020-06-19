You are the owner of this article.
Man pleads not guilty to charges from Sioux City shooting
Man pleads not guilty to charges from Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a Sioux City shooting.

Dennis Lawson, 22, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony, willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Lawson was in a car with the victim at about 6:30 a.m. on May 21, when the victim entered a convenience store on Gordon Drive and obtained $400 from an ATM. When the victim returned to the car, Lawson pulled a gun on him and demanded the money. After the victim refused, Lawson fired two shots, and one of them hit the victim in the leg.

The victim has undergone three surgeries to repair damage to his leg since the shooting, court documents said.

Dennis Lawson mugshot

Lawson
