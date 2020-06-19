Man pleads not guilty to charges from Sioux City shooting

Dennis Lawson, 22, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony, willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Lawson was in a car with the victim at about 6:30 a.m. on May 21, when the victim entered a convenience store on Gordon Drive and obtained $400 from an ATM. When the victim returned to the car, Lawson pulled a gun on him and demanded the money. After the victim refused, Lawson fired two shots, and one of them hit the victim in the leg.