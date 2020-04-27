Man pleads not guilty to crash death of Sioux City boy

-
CHARLES CITY, Iowa -- A driver has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a vehicle crash in which a Sioux City boy was killed.
Jesse Blade, 30, of Charles City, entered his written plea Wednesday in Floyd County District Court to vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular homicide while driving recklessly, second-offense operating while intoxicated and three counts of serious injury by vehicle.
According to court documents, Blade was intoxicated on Oct. 26 when he ran a stop sign at an intersection near Rudd, Iowa, in his Ford Taurus and struck a minivan, killing one of its passengers, 9-year-old Royce Fisher. Three other people in the minivan were injured.
Court documents show that Blade's blood-alcohol level after the crash was 0.137 percent, above Iowa's legal limit of 0.08 percent. Blade also tested positive for cocaine.
