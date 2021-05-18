Man pleads not guilty to driving Jeep during drive-by shooting

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to driving a vehicle believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting.
Miguel Ceron, 24, entered his plea Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to two counts of conspiracy and one count of aiding and abetting.
He is accused of driving a Jeep during a March 9 shooting in which a passenger, Jose Hamman, is charged with firing at another vehicle in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue.
Hamman, 21, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to charges from that incident and two other drive-by shootings.
No one was hurt in any of the shootings, which South Sioux City police have described as the result of an ongoing feud.
Ceron was sentenced in April to 13-15 months in prison on one count of conspiracy for driving a car involved in a September drive-by shooting in which three houses were struck by gunfire at 16th and B streets.
