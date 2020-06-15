Man pleads not guilty to enticing minor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Carnarvon, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to enticing a girl under age 13 to his apartment and having sex with her.

Nathan Landrum, 39, waived his personal appearance and entered his plea in writing Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of coercion or enticement of a female.

Sac County Sheriff's deputies arrested Landrum April 30 after learning that the girl had been found locked in Landrum's apartment in Carnarvon.

The girl told authorities that Landrum had friended her on Facebook and was sending her sexual messages.

According to a complaint filed in Sac County District Court, the girl had left her home and met with Landrum. The two had sex in his apartment just before the girl's mother arrived, authorities said.

Landrum initially was charged in Sac County District Court with third-degree sexual abuse and five counts of enticing a minor. The charges were dismissed after his federal indictment.

