Man pleads not guilty to fatal Sioux City stabbing
Man pleads not guilty to fatal Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A South Carolina man has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing his mother during a gathering in a Sioux City apartment.

Paul Belk mugshot

Belk

Paul Belk, 30, of Beaufort, South Carolina, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary scheduled trial for Aug. 4. Belk remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Belk is accused of stabbing Lisa Belk, 55, in an apartment at 3811 Peters Ave. on April 14. He is also accused of injuring his sister.

According to court documents, Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and then lunged at his mother three times with the knife, then slashed his 28-year-old sister in the shoulder.

Lisa Belk was taken to MercyOne Medical Center and died of her injuries. The sister was treated for her injuries and released.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

