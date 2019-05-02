SIOUX CITY -- A second man has pleaded not guilty to the possession of firearms stolen from a Sergeant Bluff home.
Moses Strickland Jr., 21, of Sioux City, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person. His trial was set for July 1.
He and two others are charged with possessing and selling firearms stolen from a Sergeant Bluff residence.
Antwon Holeyfield, 22, and Anthony Holeyfield, both of Sioux City, are charged with conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Antwon Holeyfield pleaded not guilty Monday and is scheduled to stand trial July 1.
Anthony Holeyfield has yet to appear in court.
According to court documents, the three broke into the house with an axe on Nov. 26 and took 10 firearms -- five shotguns, two rifles and three handguns.
Between Nov. 26 and Feb. 16, the three sold some of the guns to people in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois, court documents said.