SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to firing shots during a disturbance in which a juvenile was hit by one of the rounds.
Tristian Flores, 20, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
According to court documents, Flores was involved in a disturbance in front of his residence in the 1400 block of Summit Street at about 5 a.m. on April 13, when he retrieved a .22-caliber rifle from his garage and fired at least four shots. A round hit a 15-year-old male in the neck. The juvenile was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's for treatment.
Chase Sweisberger, 21, of Sioux City, also was arrested and charged with firing one shot from the rifle. He has yet to enter a plea to charges of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.