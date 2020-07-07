Man pleads not guilty to gun charges related to Sioux City shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man believed to have been involved in a shooting last month has pleaded not guilty to gun charges.

Brandon Miller, 34, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen weapons. His trial was scheduled for Dec. 8.

According to court documents, Miller was involved in an exchange of gunfire at 11:22 p.m. June 26 at 2800 W. Fourth St. A man with Miller was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by Miller and the man's wife. The two attempted to leave the hospital after dropping off the victim, but were detained.

Police patted down Miller and found a Springfield .45-caliber magazine in his pants pocket. After receiving a search warrant, officers searched the vehicle Miller had been in and found a Springfield .45-caliber pistol and a loaded magazine, court documents said. The pistol and magazines had previously been reported stolen out of Greeley, Colorado.

The other person involved in the shooting fled the scene.

