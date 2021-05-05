 Skip to main content
Man pleads not guilty to having sex with 14-year-old
Man pleads not guilty to having sex with 14-year-old

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Jesse Castro-Navarrette, 22, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to third-degree sexual abuse.

Jesse Castro-Navarrette mugshot

Castro-Navarrette

According to court documents, Castro-Navarrette picked up the girl, whom he had met a few days earlier on social media, on Dec. 14 and took her to his home, where they had sex.

Castro-Navarrette also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal mischief in unrelated cases.

