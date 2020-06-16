You are the owner of this article.
Man pleads not guilty to killing Winnebago woman
OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man pleaded not guilty Monday to killing a woman whose burned remains were found on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

Jonathan Rooney, 25, waived his right to appear personally and filed his plea in U.S. District Court in Omaha, where he has been indicted on one count of manslaughter in Indian country.

He is accused of killing 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, of Winnebago, on May 16 at a remote cabin near Winnebago. The two were engaged, according to Decorah's Facebook page, and had three children.

Officers responding to a call from Decorah telling them she, Rooney and their infant son had gotten stuck on a muddy road found the woman's remains in a fire near the cabin. Rooney was found sleeping naked in the cabin with his 4-month-old son. Rooney told them he did not know where Decorah was, court documents said.

Rooney told authorities the two had gotten into an argument, Decorah hit him with something and he pushed her out of the cabin, shut the door and laid down on the mattress. The next thing he was aware of, he said, the officers were waking him up.

An autopsy could not determine if there was trauma to Decorah's body before it was burned. Her remains were identified using dental records.

