SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to taking another man's cellphone at knifepoint.
Jason Lafferty, 39, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree robbery. His trial was scheduled for June 25.
According to court reports, Lafferty approached a man getting out of his car in an alley in the 600 block of 15th Street on April 29. While the two men were speaking, Lafferty pulled out a knife and demanded money. The man didn't have cash, and then Lafferty demanded his phone and ran away.
The man followed Lafferty, who dropped the phone and kept running. The man picked up his phone and called 911. Police located Lafferty, and the victim identified him and the knife, which police found in Lafferty's back pocket, court documents said.