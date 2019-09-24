{{featured_button_text}}
 Storm Lake Police Department

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty to passing counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses.

Ervin Dewalt Jr., 25, entered his written plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to four counts of forgery.

Dewalt is accused of passing fake bills at The Brew Convenience Store, 1100 East Fifth St., and the Yesway store, 1101 N. Lake Ave., on July 31.

When Dewalt was arrested, police found another fake bill in his pocket, court documents said.

Police also arrested Dennis Williams and charged him with using one of the fake bills at The Brew. Williams, 27, of Storm Lake, is charged with two counts of forgery and is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Nov. 4.

