STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Laurens, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to threatening people at Wal-Mart in Storm Lake with a handgun.
Christian Eberle, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of carrying weapons, all aggravated misdemeanors. His trial was scheduled for Aug. 6.
According to court documents, Eberle pointed a 9mm Glock handgun with a green laser at two people as they were leaving the store in the early morning hours of April 17 and then fled in a vehicle. Police said that Eberle and the people had been in an argument inside the store.
Authorities located the vehicle about half an hour later in Albert City, Iowa, and took Eberle into custody. During a search of the vehicle, police officers seized the gun and two high-capacity magazines loaded with approximately 80 rounds of ammunition.