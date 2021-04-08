 Skip to main content
Man pleads not guilty to possessing gun near Leeds Elementary
Man pleads not guilty to possessing gun near Leeds Elementary

SIOUX CITY -- A South Dakota man found in possession of a stolen handgun near a Sioux City elementary school has pleaded not guilty to a number of break-ins.

Timothy Ellenson mugshot

Bice

Timothy Ellenson, 28, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to four counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of second-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a weapon on school grounds, tampering with records and falsifying public documents.

Ellenson was arrested March 23 after he was found sleeping near a Leeds Elementary School door and asked by school staff to leave.

According to court documents, police were called after Ellenson approached a staff member's vehicle before leaving. Ellenson was located nearby, and police found him in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun. Police believe he stole the handgun, a pair of binoculars and other items from a pickup truck parked in the 2900 block of Chambers Street.

Ellenson also is suspected of breaking into vehicles at 2300 Indian Hills Drive and at 29th and Virginia streets and stealing items from them.

Ellenson had no identification with him when he was arrested and told police his name was Kevin Bice. He is referred to in court documents as a transient from Sioux Falls or Aberdeen, South Dakota.

