SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to punching a slot machine at Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tommy Goldberg, 52, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Goldberg punched and shattered a slot machine touchscreen pad on Jan. 7. The damage was discovered when he asked an attendant for help getting a voucher ticket that was stuck. When she noticed that the screen was shattered, Goldberg told her it was broken when he got there.
A security supervisor reviewed video surveillance and saw Goldberg playing the slot machine and pressing a button on the touchscreen several times. He appeared to become frustrated and punched the screen with his fist, court documents said.
The cost of parts and labor to fix the slot machine exceeds $1,050.
Because he has four previous felony convictions in Florida, Goldberg is being charged as a habitual offender, an enhancement that increases the potential prison sentence he faces to 15 years from five years for the criminal mischief charge.